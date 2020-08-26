1/1
Gladys Smith
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Gladys Smith, age 92. Sunrise March 17, 1928 and Sunset August 23, 2020. PRIVATE SERVICES Visitation 8AM and Funeral Service 9AM Friday, August 28, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
08:00 - 09:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
AUG
28
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
