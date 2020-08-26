Smith, Gladys
1928 - 2020
Gladys Smith, age 92. Sunrise March 17, 1928 and Sunset August 23, 2020. PRIVATE SERVICES Visitation 8AM and Funeral Service 9AM Friday, August 28, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com