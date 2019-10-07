|
Staley, Gladys
1917 - 2019
Gladys Ida Staley, age 101, slipped away peacefully Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Scioto Community. Former member Hilltop LifeCare Senior Center. Preceded in death by husband William Watkins Staley, parents Daniel and Sarah Jennie (Neal) Wood, sisters Doris Hoyt and Anna Elizabeth Wood. Survived by daughter, Barbara (Franklin Hughes) Gasdaglis; nephews, Robert (Karen) Hoyt, Thomas (Lori) Hoyt and their children, Kristy, Courtney, and Andrew; great nieces and great nephews. Funeral service Saturday, October 12, 2019 10:45 AM, Chapel of Forest Lawn Cemetery, where friends may call from 10 AM until service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wexner Heritage Hospice. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
