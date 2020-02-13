|
|
Martin, Glassie
1933 - 2020
Glassie Martin, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2020. Member of United Faith International Baptist Church. Predeceased by her parents Nathan and Leila Parker, husband John H. Martin, siblings Robbie Foster, Odessa Powell, Curtis Parker, Juanita Triplett, Lefty Parker, Estella Gregory and beloved dog, Coco. Survived by loving and devoted family, son, John R. Martin; daughters, Leila Parker, Mary (Pastor Reginald) Hayes, Wanda Taylor, and Brenda (Manuel) Lawrence; sister, Estolla Mitchell; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Home-going Celebration 12 Noon Monday, February 17, 2020 at United Faith Int. Baptist Church, 2235 Stelzer Rd. Pastor Reginald Hayes, officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 AM until time of service. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Avenue, Cols., OH 43227. 614/444-1GOD(1463). M.L. Smoot, Director.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020