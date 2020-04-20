|
Rutherford, Glema "Gail"
1930 - 2020
Glema "Gail" (Groves) Rutherford, of Gahanna, OH, died of natural causes on April 17, 2020. Born November 12, 1930, to Samantha "Gladys" Danford and Dewey A Groves, Pleasant City, OH. She graduated from Sarahsville High School, and married Donald Lee Rutherford, in 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband Don Rutherford, son Eric T. Rutherford, grandson Corey A. Rutherford, parents Gladys and Dewey Groves and sister Mary E Groves. She is survived by her sons, Gene Rutherford, Roswell, GA, Bruce (Becky) Rutherford, New Albany, OH, and Jerry (Lorie) Rutherford, Blacklick, OH; grandchildren, Marc Rutherford, Atlanta, GA, Chad Rutherford, Roswell, GA, Shana Rutherford, Woodstock, GA, Veronica (Joe) Redmond, Gahanna, OH, Vanessa Rutherford, New Albany, OH, Jennifer (Drew) Hilinski, Westerville, OH, David (Lisa) Rutherford, Westerville, OH, Michael (Tracey) Rutherford, Westerville, OH, and Chris Rutherford, Orlando, FL; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Davis, Sarahsville, OH; and very special friend, Wally Jordan, Sanford, FL; along with loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Gail will be remembered for always having a warm, positive personality with a noted laugh and a smile that let those bright blue eyes glow. She so enjoyed caring for her flowers and yard, could play the piano by ear, and was very crafty. She always had cookies to share, was never too busy to talk to visitors or strike up a conversation with someone she just met in line at the store. She was one of a kind and will be greatly missed. We will continue trying to duplicate her dinner rolls and remembering her most important words, "Family Matters." Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a later date at Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Pleasant City where Gail was a member. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020