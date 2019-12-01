|
|
Burnett, Glen Alan
1932 - 2019
Glen Alan Burnett, 87, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on November 29, 2019. Alan was born on August 9, 1932 in Reynoldsburg, Ohio to Carlton & Maybelle (Maxwell) Burnett. He joined the Army at a young age, and served during the Korean War. He then attended Ohio University as well as Franklin University furthering his education. Alan retired from Columbia Gas Company, and began his retirement with all of his favorites: reading, watching tv/sports, cheering on the Buckeyes, and spending time with family. He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Janice Burnett; son Steven Alan Burnett; and sister Maxine Burnett. He is survived by son Stanley (Diane) Burnett; and extended family and friends. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, from 4-8pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will be held on Thursday at 10am. Graveside service to follow at Glen Rest. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019