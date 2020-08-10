Thomson, Glen B.
1930 - 2020
Glen B. Thomson, age 90, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away on August 6, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1930 to the late Lawrence and Mary Thomson. Glen loved dancing with Friendly Ties Square Dancers and helping others by volunteering at Dayspring Church Food Pantry. He was a member of Gender Road Christian Church and an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by his children, Tracy (Linda) Thomson, Penny (Kenny) Babbert, Trent Thomson; brother, David (Jan) Thomson; dear friend, Beverly Gatlin; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceding Glen in death is his wife Glennajean and son Todd Thomson. Friends and family may call from 12-1p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Gender Rd. Christian Church, 5336 Gender Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. The memorial service will be at 1p.m. at the church on Sunday with Pastor John Romig officiating, and "Live Streamed" on the church's website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made in Glen's memory to the Dayspring Church Food Pantry or Gender Rd. Christian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
.