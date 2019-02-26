Home

Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Glen Bevis


Glen Bevis Obituary
Bevis, Glen
1944 - 2019
Glen "Monk" Bevis, age 74, passed away February 23, 2019. Glen was born November 14, 1944. Glen grew up in Millersport and the Buckeye Lake area. He served in the U. S. Navy. Survived by son, John Bevis and daughter, Jennifer Bevis. He has a host of other family and friends. An invitation to a Celebration of his life is extended and will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, GROVEPORT, OH from 5 p.m. until service time at 7 p.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
