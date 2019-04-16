Cataline, Glen

1951 - 2019

Glen R. Cataline, age 67, passed away peacefully at Riverside Methodist Hospital on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Glen, the only child of Irene Cataline (Cole) and the late Ernest Cataline, was born in Beckley, WV and grew up in Columbus, Oh. He was a graduate of South High School and Franklin University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Glen began drumming at a young age and was an original member of the The Godz. His love of music, especially heavy metal, stayed with him for his entire life. He worked at JPMorgan Chase for 33 years, retiring in June of 2015, as the Executive Director of Operations. Glen's favorite hobby was golf. He and his best friends still played in a golf league they started 30 years ago. Glen loved animals, especially his cat, Henri, and his previous beloved Labs, Maggie and Sophie. Glen is survived by his wife, Mary Lou, of 30 years; daughter and son-in-law, Monica and J.A. Dava and grandsons, Blake and Cameron. He loved his family very much and was so proud of all of them. A special thank you to the medical staff at the Riverside Neuro I.C.U. for their excellent care. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 1-3pm at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, OH 43082. Golf shirts and colorful clothing are welcome! In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St Jude Children's Hospital at or the A.S.P.C.A at www.aspca.org/donate . Please visit the online obituary at www.schoedinger.com to post tributes and share memories. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary