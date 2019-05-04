Home

Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Glen G. Schmidt Obituary
Schmidt, Glen G.
Glen G. Schmidt, 80 of Delaware, died on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. He was a member of the Ohio High School Athletic Association and had served as a respected official at many sporting events. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Friends are invited to visit the Schmidt family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to establish a scholarship in his memory to Stacie Smith, 7701 St Rt. 28, Frankfort, OH 45628. Those wishing to sign Glen's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019
