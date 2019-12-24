|
Wood Sr., Glen
1932 - 2019
On Friday Dec. 20, 2019 Glen Ray Wood Sr. loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 87. Glen was born April 25, 1932 in Sand Fork, WV to Okey and Susie Wood. He served in the Air Force in Germany during the Korean Conflict before beginning a lifelong career with Columbus Coated Fabrics where he also served as Union President for several years. Glen enjoyed fishing and a lifetime of owning, training and racing thoroughbred horses at Beulah Park in Grove City along with his brother's and good friends associated with the "Wood Brother's Stables." Glen married Joyce Colley from Grayson KY on June 1, 1957 and together they raised two children, Danita Roush and Glen R. Wood Jr.Preceded in death by his father Okey, mother Susie, brother Lee, sisters Orma Lou and Mary Ann and grandson Jason Roush. Survived by Wife of 62 years Joyce (Colley) Wood, Brother David Wood, Daughter Danita (Toby) Roush (Bonita Springs, FL), Son Glen (Lisa) Wood (Riverview, FL) Grandson's Glen R. Wood III and Michael Wood, great-grandchildren and many Nieces, Nephews and his extended family. Many "Thanks" to all the friends that came into his life over the years...a loyal friend until the end. Visitation will be held Sunday December 29, 2019 from 1PM to 4 PM with funeral services beginning at 4 PM at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel located at 1346 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio 43207. A private family memorial will take place at the cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please take the time to spend with your family and especially your children to watch them grow. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Mt Carmel Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Glen.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019