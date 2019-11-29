Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Livingston United Methodist Church
200 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Livingston United Methodist Church
200 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH
View Map
Glenda Weber


1947 - 2019
Weber, Glenda
1947 - 2019
Glenda "Sharon" Weber, 72, of Columbus, passed away on November 28, 2019. She was born on July 23, 1947 to the late Glendon and Thelma (Wilcox) Haywood. The family will receive friends from 9-11AM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Livingston United Methodist Church, 200 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH, 43215 and a funeral service will follow at 11AM. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
