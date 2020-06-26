Falls, Glenn A.
Glenn A. Falls, age 43, transitioned on June 22, 2020. Calling hours Monday, June 29, 2020 from 10a.m. until time of service at 11a.m. at the Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43219. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.