Glenn Adams
1933 - 2020
Adams, Glenn
1933 - 2020
Glenn Eugene "Gene" Adams, age 87, also known as Pappy, Papa, Old Papa and Uncle, "Gone fishin' " Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born April 27, 1933 in Coshocton, Ohio, the eldest son of the late Glenn Howard and Isabelle Urzula (Besst) Adams. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. A 56 years plus member of the Canal Winchester Lodge #670 F&AM. Started his business Gene Adams Contractor - Carpentry and Remodeling in 1960, the quality and expertise of his craft has produced a lifetime of beautiful homes and repeat customers, that is still a family name business in central Ohio. Spent many great days fishing on the lakes of Ohio and Mississippi with the love of his life Kathy and any of us that wanted to go too!! Enjoyed watching sports and any field, track or stage his great grandchildren are competing on. The originator of Work Hard - Play Harder! Always had a joke to share and a Paul Harvey rest of the story to tell. He traveled the highways and byways from Ohio and Mississippi the past 65 plus years. And there are not many places folks don't know him by name. Preceded in death by wife of 63 years, one month and two weeks, Kathalene Adams, brothers Jim and George Adams and sister Lorna Griffith. Survived by son, Greg (Louise) Adams; daughter, Pam (Walt) Permenter; grandchildren, Greg Jr. (Shelley) Adams, Melissa (Jason) Recker, Brandi (Craig) Chrestman, Hollie Locke and Michelle Parker; 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; brother, Wendell Adams; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Friends may call Wednesday 6-8pm; Masonic service at 7:30pm; EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E Livingston Ave, Columbus 43227, where funeral service with military honors will be held Thursday 11am. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Ohio Masonic Home Foundation, 2655 West National Road, Springfield, OH 45504. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
