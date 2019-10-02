The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Glenn Alan Fox


1952 - 2019
Glenn Alan Fox Obituary
Fox, Glenn Alan
1952 - 2019
Glenn Alan Fox, 67, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, died September 25, 2019, from complications of cancer. He was born May 2, 1952 to Lewis Dayton Fox and Kathleen McCauley Fox in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters Lynn, Leslie, and Valerie. Glenn was a decorated Vietnam Veteran serving more than 11 years in the United States Army. Glenn was an avid golfer and fan of The Ohio States Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. Visitation will be 1-4 pm on Sunday, October 6 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH 43085. In lieu of flowers, guest may make donations to the in Glenn's name.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
