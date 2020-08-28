1/
Glenn Ball
Ball, Glenn
Glenn Ball, 78, Columbus, Ohio, passed away after a brief illness Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Glenn married Doris Hunt Ball, who survives, July 6, 1967 in Bidwell, Ohio. Together, they shared fifty-three years of marriage. Also surviving is their daughter, Jackie (Steven) Clark, Ashville, Ohio; grandchildren, Allison Nicole Ball, Columbus, Ohio, Olivia Clark and Lucas Clark, Ashville, Ohio; and great-grandson, Jaeden Ball, Columbus, Ohio; sister, Pauline Bradley, Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Funeral services will be conducted 11AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, with Pastor Tim Stout officiating. Burial will follow in the Hunt Family Cemetery, Bidwell, Ohio. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday, September 1, 6-8PM at the funeral home. CDC Guidelines and Social Distancing Practices have been implemented – face coverings are required.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc
SEP
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc
208 Main Street
Vinton, OH 45686
(330) 262-7771
