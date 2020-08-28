Ball, Glenn
Glenn Ball, 78, Columbus, Ohio, passed away after a brief illness Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Glenn married Doris Hunt Ball, who survives, July 6, 1967 in Bidwell, Ohio. Together, they shared fifty-three years of marriage. Also surviving is their daughter, Jackie (Steven) Clark, Ashville, Ohio; grandchildren, Allison Nicole Ball, Columbus, Ohio, Olivia Clark and Lucas Clark, Ashville, Ohio; and great-grandson, Jaeden Ball, Columbus, Ohio; sister, Pauline Bradley, Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Funeral services will be conducted 11AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, with Pastor Tim Stout officiating. Burial will follow in the Hunt Family Cemetery, Bidwell, Ohio. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday, September 1, 6-8PM at the funeral home. CDC Guidelines and Social Distancing Practices have been implemented – face coverings are required. Online condolences may be sent to the family via www.mccoymoore.com