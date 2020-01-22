Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Bobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Bobb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Bobb Obituary
Bobb, Glenn
1918 - 2020
Glenn Bobb, age 101, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away January 21, 2020. He was born near Sinking Springs, Ohio to the late Isaac and Lola (Newland) Bobb. He retired from Ohio Bell Telephone. Glenn was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He was Sr. class president Grove City High School class of 1938. He served in the Army during WWII and received 3 Bronze Stars. He was preceded in death by his wife Alma Bobb, whom he was married to for 73 years, his parents Isaac and Lola Bobb, sisters Geneva, Faye Waller and Eva Painter and his daughter-in-law Linda Bobb. Survivors include his sons, Donald Bobb and James (Nanette) Bobb; granddaughters, Amanda (Frank) Stewart, Elaine Cappa, Rebecca and Victoria Bobb; sister-in-law, Ada Weygandt; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Monday, January 27, 2020 from 11AM-1PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will follow at 1PM. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -