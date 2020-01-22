|
Bobb, Glenn
1918 - 2020
Glenn Bobb, age 101, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away January 21, 2020. He was born near Sinking Springs, Ohio to the late Isaac and Lola (Newland) Bobb. He retired from Ohio Bell Telephone. Glenn was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He was Sr. class president Grove City High School class of 1938. He served in the Army during WWII and received 3 Bronze Stars. He was preceded in death by his wife Alma Bobb, whom he was married to for 73 years, his parents Isaac and Lola Bobb, sisters Geneva, Faye Waller and Eva Painter and his daughter-in-law Linda Bobb. Survivors include his sons, Donald Bobb and James (Nanette) Bobb; granddaughters, Amanda (Frank) Stewart, Elaine Cappa, Rebecca and Victoria Bobb; sister-in-law, Ada Weygandt; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Monday, January 27, 2020 from 11AM-1PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will follow at 1PM. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020