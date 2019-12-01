Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Crabtree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Crabtree

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Crabtree Obituary
Crabtree, Glenn
1961 - 2019
Glenn Crabtree, 58, of Columbus, passed away on November 29, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 25, 1961 to Willard "Billy" and Phyllis (Woodruff) Crabtree. Glenn worked for many years in construction, with a focus on concrete. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Robbie Crabtree, and nephew Robbie Sheridan. Glenn is survived by loving wife Shirley Sue Crabtree; step-daughters Teresa Kalb and Amy (Jason) Rigsby; grandchildren Logan, Liam, and Luke Rigsby; siblings Mike (Jon) Crabtree, Sue (Harold) Smith, Renee (Brian) Napier, Shawna (Ed) Cunningham; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, from 1:30pm to 2:30 p.m. at the COTNER FUNERAL HOME, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Interment Groveport Cemetery. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -