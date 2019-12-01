|
|
Crabtree, Glenn
1961 - 2019
Glenn Crabtree, 58, of Columbus, passed away on November 29, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 25, 1961 to Willard "Billy" and Phyllis (Woodruff) Crabtree. Glenn worked for many years in construction, with a focus on concrete. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Robbie Crabtree, and nephew Robbie Sheridan. Glenn is survived by loving wife Shirley Sue Crabtree; step-daughters Teresa Kalb and Amy (Jason) Rigsby; grandchildren Logan, Liam, and Luke Rigsby; siblings Mike (Jon) Crabtree, Sue (Harold) Smith, Renee (Brian) Napier, Shawna (Ed) Cunningham; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, from 1:30pm to 2:30 p.m. at the COTNER FUNERAL HOME, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Interment Groveport Cemetery. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019