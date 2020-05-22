Glenn Dunno
1935 - 2020
Dunno, Glenn
1935 - 2020
Glenn A. Dunno born February 12, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Lewis and Daisy (Melrose) Dunno. Glenn was 85 and passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 under hospice care after a short illness. He graduated from Licking Heights High School, in Summit Station, Ohio in 1953. Glenn was in the entertainment business for over 25 years and retired from Metal Container Corporation. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Karen, brother, John (Bobby) FL, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Due to the current restrictions there will not be a public visitation or funeral service.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
