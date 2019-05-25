|
|
Faught, Glenn
1931 - 2019
Glenn (Bud) Burton Faught, age 87, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 after a long enriched life. Glenn was a husband, father, grandfather and a friend. He was born and raised in Wellston, OH by his parents Adam and Ruth (Erwin) Faught. He attended Berlin school in Wellston, OH. Glenn married and served two years in the Army as a wire chief sergeant in the 52nd Field Artillery serving 19 months in the Korean War before going to Japan for security duty and is a life member of the VFW in Canal Winchester. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Faught, parents, Adam and Ruth Faught, half-brother, Gaylord (Pat) Knodell, brother, Tom (Gladys) Faught, sister, Dorthey (Hubert) Dillow. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Wilma (Phillips) Faught, daughter, Linda (Joe) Elliott, and grandchildren, Meghan Elliott and Melissa Elliott, sister, Shirley (Clyde) Norton as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit 5-7:00pm on Tuesday, May 28, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, May 29. Interment Union Grove Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019