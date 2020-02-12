|
|
Miller, Glenn
Glenn D. Miller, age 87, of Columbus, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Riverside Hospital. Glenn was born in Shanesville, Ohio on July 17, 1932 to the late Arthur and Ora (Burkey) Miller. Survived by his wife, Cynthia Sue Miller. Friends may call on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1-3PM at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, where a funeral service will be held at 3PM Saturday. To see full obituary and send Condolences please see www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020