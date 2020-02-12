The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Miller Obituary
Miller, Glenn
Glenn D. Miller, age 87, of Columbus, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Riverside Hospital. Glenn was born in Shanesville, Ohio on July 17, 1932 to the late Arthur and Ora (Burkey) Miller. Survived by his wife, Cynthia Sue Miller. Friends may call on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1-3PM at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, where a funeral service will be held at 3PM Saturday. To see full obituary and send Condolences please see www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now