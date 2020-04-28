|
|
Plybon, Glenn
1931 - 2020
Glenn Roy Plybon, age 88, of Obetz, died April 27, 2020 at Canal Winchester Rehab Center, Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living. He was born September 28, 1931 in Wayne County, West Virginia to the late Roy and Gladys (Stapleton) Plybon. Glenn retired from the Kroger Company in 1996 after 43 years. He was a musician and loved attending bluegrass festivals with his wife. He was an avid family man who adored his family and friends. Preceded in death by his daughter Deborah Plybon. Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Betty; his children, Glenna Plybon, Denise (Greg) Hughes, Pamela Plybon, Kevin (Theresa) Plybon; grandchildren, Christy (Christopher) Pence, Cindy (Will) Whicker, Christopher (Andrea) Hughes, Jonathan Hughes, Stacey Plybon, Kevin Plybon II; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Logan, Jenna, Joshua, Leo, Lenox, Ema, Madilyn, Porter; sisters, Beaulah Gill, Dianna Torchia and Deloris Smith; nieces and nephews, Karen, Samuel, Tim, Dawn and Brittany. Friends may visit 5-8 p.m. Friday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a funeral service will take place at 10a.m. Saturday. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Gardens. Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current restrictions and pay respects appropriately and promptly, without lingering. Those who wish may donate to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 in Glenn's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020