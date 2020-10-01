1/1
Glenn R. Miller
1931 - 2020
Miller, Glenn R.
1931 - 2020
Glenn Roger Miller, 88, of Gahanna, Ohio died October 1, 2020 at home. He was born November 30, 1931 in Cedarhurst, Ohio (now Whitehall) to Alma Mae (Johnson) and Rollie Miller. He attended Whitehall Main Street Elementary School and Reynoldsburg High School, class of 1949. Glenn enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, SD where he was an electrician-gunner on RB36 aircraft. He married D. Arlene (Christensen) Miller in 1955 and relocated to Columbus, Ohio where he began working in the loft at North American Aviation. He retired from Peacekeeper Engineering in 1988. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene and sisters, Helen Miller Hamrick and Marian Miller Foster. He is survived by his sisters-in-law Norma Nelson and Sandra Featherstone of South Dakota as well as many nieces, nephews and their families, dear neighbors Darlene and Danny Watts; special friends George and Margaret Perkins and his Friday lunch bunch. Per Glenn's wishes there will be no public services. Glenn and Arlene will be interred at Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 6150 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213 or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Columbus, OH 43231 in his memory. Cremation entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
