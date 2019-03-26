|
Beachy, Glenn Ray
05/03/1961 - 03/26/2019
Glenn Ray Beachy, age 57, of Plain City, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born to Alvin and Mary (Kramer) Beachy on May 3, 1961. He was preceded in death by his father Alvin in 1989, and mother Mary in 2019. Surviving are one son, three daughters, brothers and sisters: Stephanie Beachy (26), Jesse Beachy (22), Kristen Beachy (20), and Erica Beachy (15), all of Plain City, Ohio; Norman (Lois) Beachy, David (Rachel) Beachy, Ernest (Bertha) Beachy, Paul (Frieda) Beachy, Mark (Becky) Beachy, Lloyd (Lucy) Beachy; Rosanna (Gary) Miller, Catherine (Harry) Conte, Susan Beachy, Verda (late Robert) Swartzentruber. He loved his children dearly. He enjoyed watching sports and listening to rock and roll. Calling hours will be Friday, March 29, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (St. Rt. 161 W), Plain City. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 30 at 11 AM at Sharon Mennonite Church, 7675 Amity Pike, Plain City, OH 43064. Burial at Haven Fellowship Cemetery. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019