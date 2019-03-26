Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Beachy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Ray Beachy


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenn Ray Beachy Obituary
Beachy, Glenn Ray
05/03/1961 - 03/26/2019
Glenn Ray Beachy, age 57, of Plain City, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born to Alvin and Mary (Kramer) Beachy on May 3, 1961. He was preceded in death by his father Alvin in 1989, and mother Mary in 2019. Surviving are one son, three daughters, brothers and sisters: Stephanie Beachy (26), Jesse Beachy (22), Kristen Beachy (20), and Erica Beachy (15), all of Plain City, Ohio; Norman (Lois) Beachy, David (Rachel) Beachy, Ernest (Bertha) Beachy, Paul (Frieda) Beachy, Mark (Becky) Beachy, Lloyd (Lucy) Beachy; Rosanna (Gary) Miller, Catherine (Harry) Conte, Susan Beachy, Verda (late Robert) Swartzentruber. He loved his children dearly. He enjoyed watching sports and listening to rock and roll. Calling hours will be Friday, March 29, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (St. Rt. 161 W), Plain City. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 30 at 11 AM at Sharon Mennonite Church, 7675 Amity Pike, Plain City, OH 43064. Burial at Haven Fellowship Cemetery. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now