Thompson, Glenn
Glenn O. Thompson, Sunrise Oct 12, 1929 to Sunset Sept 24, 2019. Survived by wife, Pat of 67 years; children, Brad, Bruce, Kim and Keela. Visitation will be held Monday 6-9 pm at the SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 34 W 2nd Ave, Cols, OH 43201. Funeral service Tuesday 1 pm with visitation at Noon at the Broad Street UMC, 501 E Broad St, Cols, OH 43215. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, OH. Donations may be made to Motts Military Museum or Ohio Health Hospice. shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019