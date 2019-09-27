Home

Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Victorian Village Chapel
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 299-4155
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Victorian Village Chapel
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Victorian Village Chapel
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Broad Street United Methodist Church
501 E Broad St
Cols, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Broad Street United Methodist Church
501 E Broad St
Cols, OH
1929 - 2019
Glenn Thompson Obituary
Thompson, Glenn
Glenn O. Thompson, Sunrise Oct 12, 1929 to Sunset Sept 24, 2019. Survived by wife, Pat of 67 years; children, Brad, Bruce, Kim and Keela. Visitation will be held Monday 6-9 pm at the SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 34 W 2nd Ave, Cols, OH 43201. Funeral service Tuesday 1 pm with visitation at Noon at the Broad Street UMC, 501 E Broad St, Cols, OH 43215. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, OH. Donations may be made to Motts Military Museum or Ohio Health Hospice. shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019
