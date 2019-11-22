|
|
Boles, Glenna
1940 - 2019
Glenna M. Boles, 79, of Ashville, OH, passed away on Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 at Ohio Health Berger in Circleville. Glenna was a resident of Circleville Post Acute Care (Genesis) for a number of years. She was born on Sept. 1, 1940 in New Lexington to the late Charles and Suzanne (Stowe) Williams. Glenna was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Ashville, loved to crochet and work with arts and crafts, also enjoyed her friends playing bingo. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by husband James Samuel Boles in 1998, grandson Tyler Thompson, brothers Jack and Jerry Williams, and Terry Blosser. Survived by daughters, Karen (Rick) Patterson of New Lexington, Terri Mets, Valarie (Larry) Morris, and Anita Thompson, all of Ashville; sister, Carolyn Dumolt of Junction City; grandchildren, Holly, Suzanne, Matt, Aaron, Shelly, Rachel, and Mandy; great grandchildren, Hunter, Brayden, Bailey, Destiny, Taylor, Peyton, Kaleb, Mason, Jimmy, Macey, and Maddy; sisters-in-law, Faye Veronesi, Peggy Radcliff, and Claudette Kearnes; numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 4-7 pm at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, OH 43103 with a Funeral Service at 11 am Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. John Stebelton will officiate. Interment will follow in Reber Hill Cemetery. The family request, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 61, Ashville 43103 and Harrison Twp. Firefighter Assoc., 3625 State Route 752, Ashville 43103. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019