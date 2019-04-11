|
|
Ruoff, Glenna L.
1938 - 2019
Glenna L. Ruoff, age 80, of Grove City, went to heaven surrounded by loving family and friends on April 10, 2019 at Story Point Assisted Living. Glenna was a stay at home mom who raised four children on a farm outside of Grove City. She is a lifelong member of Grove City United Methodist Church and was a volunteer with Grove City Cancer Thrift Store, and Grove City Food Pantry. Her hobbies included quilting, sewing, church, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchild and friends. Glenna was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Ralph Ruoff, parents Glenn and Flossie Lotz, sister Leona Trego, mother and father-in-law Ralph and Evelyn Ruoff Sr., nephews Steve Lotz and Steve Fowler, and niece Rosemary Anderson. She is survived by children, Terri Cable, Jennifer Morbitzer, Andy Morbitzer, Scott Ruoff and Chuck (Tonya) Ruoff; grandchildren, Blaine Morbitzer, Taylor Morbitzer, Corey Ruoff, Chelsea (Jeremy) Williams, and Chaz (Meghan) Ruoff; great granddaughter, Callie Williams; brother, Bill (Janet) Lotz; sister, Susie (Ronnie deceased) Long; brother-in-law, Jerry (Joann) Fowler; nieces and nephews, Cheryl (Doug) Bish, Bill (Barb) Lotz, Brenda (Fred) Seavers, Susan (Paul) Graham, and Jeanne Fowler; and good friends, Sally Thomas, Jody Roach, Carlene Worthington, and Joanne Keller. Special thanks to Ann, Joe, Debbie, and Rick from Kindred Hospice in their support and care of our mother. Friends may visit on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio, with Rev. Dr. Carl Wiley officiating. Interment Grove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindred Hospice or Grove City United Methodist Church. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019