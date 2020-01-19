|
Spencer, Glenna
Glenna M. Spencer of Twinsburg, OH formerly of Columbus, OH, an amazing woman loved by so many, entered into Heaven on January 15,2020. Beloved wife of her late husband William Austin Spencer; dearest mother of Bill Spencer (Meg) and Susan Gunn (Mark);adoring grandmother "Bma" of Hunter and Charlie Spencer and Samantha and Jessica Gunn; dear sister of William Hunter; cherished aunt of Tricia Hunter. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Cleo Hunter, her mother-in-law Golda Spencer and sister-in-law Patricia Hunter. Words can not express the joy that she brought to so many people. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Blessing-Hine Funeral Home, Twinsburg, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020