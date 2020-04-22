|
|
Lepore, Gloria A.
1932 - 2020
Gloria A. Lepore, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Hilliard, having been born on January 18, 1932, in Columbus, Ohio. She was a member of St. Margaret of Cortona Parish. She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Maria (Lalli) Lepore, sisters Josephine Buscemi, Helen Green, Hilda Hochstrawser, Jean Carmel, Viola Lepore, Ann Montenaro and Lucy Cordetti, brother Dominic. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Lepore; and many dear nieces, nephews great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. A private graveside service was held at Saint Joseph Cemetery (Lockbourne) with only immediate family due to COVID-19; Rev. Fr. Jeff Rimelspach, presided. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. All services entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (43212).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020