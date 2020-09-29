1/
Gloria D. Frydman
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Gloria D. Frydman, age 79, passed away in Sarasota, FL on September 28, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Sara Frydman. She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Murielle) Rosenberg and Steven (Jennifer) Rosenberg; grandchildren, Simon, Gabriel and Seth Rosenberg, Lily, Sophia and Jake Rosenberg. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1 at New Beth Jacob Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Compassion and Choices, PO Box 485, Etna, NH 03750. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
New Beth Jacob Cemetery
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
