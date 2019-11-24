|
|
Dorsky, Gloria
1929 - 2019
Gloria (Blumenthal) Dorsky, age 90, born January 6, 1929 in Cleveland, passed away on November 22, 2019 in Columbus. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Gerald (Jerry) Dorsky and her parents Harry and Sadie (Rubin) Blumenthal, and is survived by her sons Dave Dorsky of Columbus and Stuart Dorsky of Schaumburg, IL. Gloria was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and attended Ohio State University. She lived for over 50 years in Fremont, OH where she worked at her husband's optometric office for many years and was an active member of Beth Israel Temple, in Fremont, OH and later the Oheb Shalom Congregation and its Sisterhood in Sandusky, Ohio. She also was a member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society. Gloria was an enthusiastic and accomplished tennis player for over 60 years until she finally hung up her racket for the last time at the age of 79, when she took up walking instead. .Gloria also enjoyed playing Bridge, Mah Jongg, and Scrabble as well as baking for her family and friends. She remained active well into her 80's at her senior living community Brookdale at Trillium Crossing where her outgoing and friendly personality was ideal for assisting with organizing various activities and welcoming new residents to the community. Family will receive friends Tuesday, November 26th from 3-5 pm at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME 4341 N High St. Cols 43214 where memorial service will begin at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to Columbus Humane.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019