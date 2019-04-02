|
|
Fitzpatrick, Gloria
Gloria Joanne Fitzpatrick, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, March 30 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband James Richard, daughter Carol Sue and great-granddaughter Micha. She is survived by four daughters, Nancy (Mike) Hill, Ginger (Craig) Hix, Rita (Gerry) Bailey, and Sherry Fitzpatrick; 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, David, Ricky and Danny; and four sisters, Nancy, Phyllis, Karen and Susie. Calling hours will be held at Faith Memorial Church, 2610 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster, OH 43130 on Saturday, April 6 at 10am-2pm with funeral service to follow. Pastor Melvin Truex officiating. Friends, if they wish, may contribute to Mt. Carmel Hospice. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.DayFuneralService.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019