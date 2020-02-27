|
|
Free, Gloria
1930 - 2020
Gloria June Free, 89, died peacefully at her home with family by her side, February 20, 2020. She was born July 3, 1930 in Effingham, Illinois. Gloria loved to crochet, and enjoyed long drives with Kirk around Hoover Reservoir. Preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Edna Dyer Campbell, sisters Mary Lou Reckling (Martin), and Gleneva Garling (Clyde). Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 68 years, Kirk W. Free; sister, Carol Ann Bridges (Bob); daughter, Kathy Campbell (Mark); son, Kirk W. Free II (Kathy); grandchildren, Mark Campbell II (Renae), Courtney Campbell (Shawn), Adam Campbell (Ashley); and great-grandchildren, Connor, Evan, Morgan, and Marley. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Mt. Carmel Hospice, and Gloria's kind and thoughtful neighbors. Private family service at a later date. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020