Gilg, Gloria
1927 - 2019
Gloria M. Gilg, age 91, of Venice, Florida, formerly a long-time resident of Columbus and Zanesville, Ohio, passed away December 3, 2019 in Venice, Florida. Gloria was retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation. Preceded in death by parents Harry E. and Mary V. Gilg, brothers William, Harry and Roy Gilg and their spouses, nephews David Gilg, William and Roy Gilg and niece Carolyn Woodie. She is survived by niece, Linda Coleman; great nieces, Stacie Gilg-Sarbaugh, Tamara Barhite and Kim Martin; great nephews, Bill, David A., Dan and David T. Gilg and Jim Woodie; as well as many great-great nieces and nephews. Gloria was a member of the Eastern Star. A private service was held at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell, Ohio, followed by a burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Memorial Contributions may be made to in her memory. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019