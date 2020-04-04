|
|
Gillespie, Gloria J.
1929 - 2020
Gloria J. Gillespie, 90, a lifelong resident of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family April 3, 2020 in Martinsburg, WV. She was born October 8, 1929 in Columbus to the late Freemont and Maurine (Bell) Ortman; also preceded in death by her brother, Billy Ortman; and daughters, Linda Pickett and Cheryl Sells. Gloria is survived by her husband, Charles Gillespie; son, Jett Sells; grandchildren, Jon Stygler, Joshua Stygler, Jaclynn (Stephen) Bonasso, Justin Sells, and Elizabeth Sells; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a devoted member of The Scriptural Study Center in Columbus and a devout follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Due to current health restrictions, Gloria's family has planned a private interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens at this time with a public Celebration of Life to be held at a later date when conditions allow. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020