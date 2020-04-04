The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. Gillespie


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gloria J. Gillespie Obituary
Gillespie, Gloria J.
1929 - 2020
Gloria J. Gillespie, 90, a lifelong resident of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family April 3, 2020 in Martinsburg, WV. She was born October 8, 1929 in Columbus to the late Freemont and Maurine (Bell) Ortman; also preceded in death by her brother, Billy Ortman; and daughters, Linda Pickett and Cheryl Sells. Gloria is survived by her husband, Charles Gillespie; son, Jett Sells; grandchildren, Jon Stygler, Joshua Stygler, Jaclynn (Stephen) Bonasso, Justin Sells, and Elizabeth Sells; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a devoted member of The Scriptural Study Center in Columbus and a devout follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Due to current health restrictions, Gloria's family has planned a private interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens at this time with a public Celebration of Life to be held at a later date when conditions allow. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now