Services Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 1740 Zollinger Road Columbus , OH 43221 (614) 457-5481 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 1740 Zollinger Road Columbus , OH 43221 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 1740 Zollinger Road Columbus , OH 43221 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Cathedral 212 East Broad Street Columbus , OH

Gloria Jefferson

1933 - 2019

1933 - 2019

Gloria Pullom Jefferson passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on August 19, 1933 to W. Rudolph Pullom and Sarah (Fields) Pullom. She moved to Miami, Florida and graduated with honors from Booker T. Washington High School. Subsequently, she attended Tennessee State University, Nashville, Tennessee and received a B.S. in chemistry, graduating with honors. She went on to graduate with honors from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tennessee in 1955, where she met her husband, Alfred Blair Jefferson. Shortly thereafter, she and Alfred married in 1955. They continued their post graduate training in Michigan and Ohio, and with their three children, the family settled in Columbus, Ohio. Gloria cared about her community and dedicated her life to social justice and community service. Since relocating to Columbus with her family in 1962, she has been a social activist and worked tirelessly to support the election of public officials at nearly every level of government. As a community volunteer, she used her voice as an advocate and her resources as a philanthropist to support numerous civic organizations focused on the needs of children, seniors and healthcare causes for women and vulnerable populations. Gloria dedicated her life to her family. She and Alfred were married for 56 years and together they delighted in global travel, immersing themselves in the various cultures they experienced, complimented by priceless time spent seasonally with family and friends in south Florida. As long as one can remember, she enjoyed hosting their extended family and friends in their home for frequent celebrations. Her friends and family fondly remember gatherings at their home filled with love, laughter, music, swimming, boating and her phenomenal flair for entertaining and gourmet cooking. She knew the secret to making a house a home and she welcomed everyone who entered her home with the same warmth and joy. Gloria was a platinum member of the Columbus Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, where she served in numerous leadership roles, including chapter president. She cherished her time and service with the Columbus Chapter of The Sophisticates, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Jack and Jill of America. She held professional membership in the American Society of Clinical Pathologists. She cherished past leadership roles with the Catholic Social Services development board and Comp Drug board of directors. She was a supporter of the Community for New Direction, United Way, American Heart Assn, and the Columbus Museum of Art. She was an avid bridge aficionado and a founder of two bridge clubs, the Kardames and the Short Bridge Club, where she made lifelong friends. In addition to her parents, Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred B. Jefferson, MD. She is survived by her sons, Gregory Jefferson, Bryan Jefferson, and daughter Karen Morrison (Dr. Gregory Morrison). She leaves four grandchildren, Aaron Capel, Sarah Morrison, Blaire Morrison and Brandon Jefferson and one great-granddaughter, Aryiana. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter-in law, Vickey Jefferson and very special cousins Elizabeth Albury and Renee Albury Wilson. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Joyce Williams; two nephews, Bernard Jefferson, Esq., Kenneth Jefferson; two nieces, Dr. Kathy Jefferson and Joy Williams, Esq., as well as a host of other family and friends. Special gratitude to an invaluable team of caregivers who will forever be family, including Kate, Carmella, and Selena as well as Dr. Charles vonGunten and OhioHealth hospice. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18 from 1-3pm and 5-7pm at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Road. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 19, at 10 am at St. Joseph Cathedral, 212 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio with Father Michael Lumpe Celebrant. Entombment will be held at the Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alfred B. Jefferson and Gloria P. Jefferson scholarship fund for medical students at Meharry Medical College, 1005 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr, Blvd., Nashville, Tennessee 37208-3599, or to the OhioHealth Foundation, Neurosciences Services, 3430 OhioHealth Pkwy, Columbus, Ohio 43202. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 14 to July 15, 2019