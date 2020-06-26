Gloria Leffler
Leffler, Gloria
Gloria Leffler (Paugh), Sun City, Arizona, passed away suddenly one year ago today in Phoenix, Arizona. Dearly missed by her daughters, Darla (Chris) Marinelli, Devoni (Jerry) Orlandi; grandchildren, Alexandra (Rick), Alicia (Matthew) and Nicholas; great grandchildren, Vanessa, Sophia, Dominic and Andrew. Preceded in death by siblings Barbara Blain, Nancy Morris and William Paugh. Survived by siblings, George Paugh and Norma Jean Hite. She was an amazing Mother, Grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She loved decorating, crafting, horses, Garth Brooks and OSU Football. She had a passion for giving gifts. Most of all, she always expressed how much she loved her family. Gloria was born in Hebron, Ohio to George and Miriam Paugh. She graduated from Watkins Memorial in 1958. She lived many years in Gahanna, Ohio where she worked in real estate and raised her daughters. She retired from Merck-Medco and fulfilled her dream of moving out west to Sun City, Arizona where she enjoyed making many new friends while working at Hobby Lobby. We would love and appreciate if you would share your memories with us at inmemoryofglorialeffler@gmail.com. Our lives are forever changed without her.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
