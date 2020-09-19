1/
Gloria Louise Costigan
Costigan, Gloria Louise
In loving memory. Gloria Louise Costigan (Johnson) was a native of Lockport, New York. She lived in Columbus and surrounding area for 47 years. Preceded in death by her devoted husband, John M. Costigan, retired Air Force Sergeant. She was the mother of Patricia Stofer (Timothy) of Grove City, Katherine Costigan (Jeff Gage) of Gahanna and Theresa Leo (Allan Reta) of Powell. Grandmother of Amanda Gage, T.J. Stofer (Erin) Nathan Good and Cory Leo. Great grandmother to Gage Lowery and Teagan Lowery. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. The family is having a private burial. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
