|
|
Aiello, Gloria M.
1926 - 2019
Gloria (Corsi) Aiello, age 92, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Gloria was a beloved mother of Nancy Aiello, Angela (Ron) Shiplett, Susan (Kevin Read) Aiello of Columbus, Ohio and Rebecca Aiello of Phoeniz, Arizona; devoted grandmother to Heather Shiplett and her grand dogs, Lucy and Sophie. Family and friends will miss the famous Italian Christmas cookies that Glo baked every year!! Gloria was the lone survivor of 18 children of Elvira and Louis Corsi, and sister of the following deceased, Frank, Victor, Louise Sineri, Edmond, Lola Elkanick, Romulo, Vincent, Gaston, Louis, Emerick, Fred, Henry, Irma Langmacher, Rudolph, Harold, Elizabeth Boschini, and Ethel Turchi. Friends may attend a memorial mass for "Sweet Glo" at 11am on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Agatha Church, 1860 Northam Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, followed by a celebration of life luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Foundation, 180 East Broad Street, Floor 31, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019