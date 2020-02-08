|
|
Snyder, Gloria M.
1927 - 2020
Gloria Mertz Snyder, age 92, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2020. She was born June 5, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio. Her parents were Lawrence and Elizabeth (Reeves) Mertz. Gloria grew up in Columbus and graduated from South High School in 1945. She married Joel R. Snyder on April 17, 1948. They were married 69 years and were long-time residents of Upper Arlington, Ohio until moving to Westminster-Thurber Community in 2015. After her youngest son entered kindergarten, Gloria became an administrative assistant in the Columbus Public Schools, first at the elementary school level, then at the junior high school level. Later she worked as an adoptions investigator for Judge Richard B. Metcalf in Franklin County Probate Court. She was involved in many volunteer organizations, including South High School Alumni Association. She was a 25-year Gold Life Member of volunteers at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Gloria will always be remembered for her kindness, inquisitiveness, and interest in others. There was a special place in her heart for children. Among Gloria's many interests, together she and Joel enjoyed a number of arts and crafts hobbies, sports car rallies, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She particularly enjoyed thoughtful puzzles and games. One of her life-long passions was duplicate and contract bridge, where she excelled. Above all else was her love of family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel, in November 2017. She is survived by her two sons, Joel J. (Christine) Snyder of Upper Arlington, Ohio, Jeffrey (Theresa Ryken) Snyder of Olympia, Washington; and her four grandchildren, Austin Snyder of Grandview Heights, Ohio, Philip Snyder (Ellen Thomson) of Washington D.C., Claire Snyder of Napa, California, and Renee Snyder of Olympia, Washington. At her request, no service will be held. Contributions to Gloria's memory may be made in her honor to the No Kid Hungry campaign, Share Our Strength, P.O. Box 75475, Baltimore, MD 21275-5475 (www.nokidhungry.org). Funeral arrangements have been made by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43221. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020