1/
Gloria Middaugh
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Middaugh, Gloria
1949 - 2020
Gloria Louise Middaugh, age 71, of Pataskala, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born March 11, 1949 in Logan, a daughter of Rexford and Hulda (Edwards) Jewell. She was employed at Victoria Secret Warehouse for 22 years, a beautician for several years and most recently a cashier at Licking Heights Elementary School.
She is survived by husband, Wayne Middaugh; three children, Dallas Williams Jr (Carrie), Steve Williams (Cheryl), and Tina L. Williams (Randy Storts), and one step-daughter Jodi Dupler (Dale Klingler); one brother, Samuel Jewell; several grandchildren Austin, Ally, Ashley, Addyson, and Hayden; Jocelyn and Jordan; Johnnie (Brittany); Lexi and Koen; and four great grandchildren Jacob, Rylee, Lucious, Elijah; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors that were like family; and her furry companion Frosty and her bird Zipper. Gloria was preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister, Karen Jewell (Dwayne Nebhut); her grandson, Dallas Williams III.
Friends and family may call Sunday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg and one hour prior to funeral services to be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday with Pastor Tony Liuzzo officiating. She will be laid to rest at Pataskala Cemetery, Pataskala. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved