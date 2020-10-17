Middaugh, Gloria
1949 - 2020
Gloria Louise Middaugh, age 71, of Pataskala, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born March 11, 1949 in Logan, a daughter of Rexford and Hulda (Edwards) Jewell. She was employed at Victoria Secret Warehouse for 22 years, a beautician for several years and most recently a cashier at Licking Heights Elementary School.
She is survived by husband, Wayne Middaugh; three children, Dallas Williams Jr (Carrie), Steve Williams (Cheryl), and Tina L. Williams (Randy Storts), and one step-daughter Jodi Dupler (Dale Klingler); one brother, Samuel Jewell; several grandchildren Austin, Ally, Ashley, Addyson, and Hayden; Jocelyn and Jordan; Johnnie (Brittany); Lexi and Koen; and four great grandchildren Jacob, Rylee, Lucious, Elijah; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors that were like family; and her furry companion Frosty and her bird Zipper. Gloria was preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister, Karen Jewell (Dwayne Nebhut); her grandson, Dallas Williams III.
Friends and family may call Sunday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg and one hour prior to funeral services to be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday with Pastor Tony Liuzzo officiating. She will be laid to rest at Pataskala Cemetery, Pataskala. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com