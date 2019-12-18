Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Hermon
2283 Sunbury Road
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Hermon
2283 Sunbury Road
Gloria Peaks


1942 - 2019
Gloria Peaks Obituary
Peaks, Gloria
1942 - 2019
Gloria Ann Peaks, age 77. Sunrise September 26, 1942 and Sunset December 14, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral 10AM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mt. Hermon, 2283 Sunbury Road. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The PEAKS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019
