Peaks, Gloria
1942 - 2019
Gloria Ann Peaks, age 77. Sunrise September 26, 1942 and Sunset December 14, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral 10AM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mt. Hermon, 2283 Sunbury Road. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The PEAKS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019