|
|
Penwell, Gloria
Gloria Penwell, 82, a life long resident of London, Ohio, died Sunday December 1, 2019 in her home. Born in London, Ohio on February 26, 1937 the daughter of Dean W. and Avanelle (Daily) Brill. Gloria worked in the insurance industry for 66 years at Chaney & Thomas Insurance Agency, which she purchased in 1978 and has continued as a three generation family operated business. Gloria enjoyed serving her community in various ways. She was a long time member of the London Board of Public Utilities, served on the Board of Oak Hill Cemetery and a past member of the Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed her family, loved antique shopping and enjoyed their cabin in Hocking Hills. Gloria is survived by her husband of 45 years, Carl M. Penwell; daughter, Deeann (Mike) Blake; and grandson, Ty (Caitlin) Blake, all of London. A celebration of life will be held December 5 from 6-8 PM at the Red Brick Tavern. Inurnment will be held at the discretion of the family. Contributions to the Salvation Army, her favorite charity. The family has entrusted the RADER-LYNCH & DODDS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE. Condolences to www.rldfh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019