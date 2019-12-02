Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home
124 East High Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-9212
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Penwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Penwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Penwell Obituary
Penwell, Gloria
Gloria Penwell, 82, a life long resident of London, Ohio, died Sunday December 1, 2019 in her home. Born in London, Ohio on February 26, 1937 the daughter of Dean W. and Avanelle (Daily) Brill. Gloria worked in the insurance industry for 66 years at Chaney & Thomas Insurance Agency, which she purchased in 1978 and has continued as a three generation family operated business. Gloria enjoyed serving her community in various ways. She was a long time member of the London Board of Public Utilities, served on the Board of Oak Hill Cemetery and a past member of the Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed her family, loved antique shopping and enjoyed their cabin in Hocking Hills. Gloria is survived by her husband of 45 years, Carl M. Penwell; daughter, Deeann (Mike) Blake; and grandson, Ty (Caitlin) Blake, all of London. A celebration of life will be held December 5 from 6-8 PM at the Red Brick Tavern. Inurnment will be held at the discretion of the family. Contributions to the Salvation Army, her favorite charity. The family has entrusted the RADER-LYNCH & DODDS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE. Condolences to www.rldfh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -