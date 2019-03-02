|
Saggio, Gloria
1928 - 2019
Gloria Jean Saggio was born on October 25, 1928 and died on February 28, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 90 years old. She is survived by Daughters, Vicki (Brad) Patridge and Natalie (Jeff) Hutchison; and Son Louis (Susan) Saggio; Grandchildren, Bradley (Melanie) Patridge, Brian Patridge, Angie (Andy) Butwin, Sarah (Alex) Berggren, Rodric Saggio and Andrew (Vian ) Saggio. Gloria is also survived by her great-grandchildren Ava Vendetti, Roman Patridge, Hunter and Charlie Butwin and Austin, Addison, Sofia and Layla Saggio. Services have been entrusted to Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, OH 43085. For complete obituary and service information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019