Storer, Gloria
1922 - 2019
Gloria Storer, age 97, died on Dec. 5, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio with her loving daughter Mary Moffat and adored grandson Jordan by her side. Born on April 9, 1922 to Roland Bachman and his wife Beatrice Roderick, Gloria was reared in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. After high school graduation in 1939, Gloria attended Duke University, graduating in 1943 with a degree in English. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi, and it was at Duke where she met her future husband, Moffat Storer of Wheeling, WV, whom she wed on March 10, 1944. Their happy union was to last for 54 years. Her devotion to Duke basketball was lifelong, and she was a great admirer of Coach K. During WWII, while Moffat served as a Marine in the Pacific theatre, having ultimately earned the rank of Lt. Col, Gloria worked in the intelligence division of the War Department and then at the Pennsylvania Power and Light Company. After the war, on August 1, 1947, the Storers welcomed their only child, Mary Moffat Storer, born in Dayton, Ohio. The young family returned to Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, where Moffat pursued his executive career and Gloria devoted herself to family. Gloria relocated to Tennessee for Moffat's executive career, and, having reared her daughter, devoted herself to volunteerism, working with mentally and physically handicapped children. In 1980, Mary Moffat Storer married Michael Mahaffey and in 1984, their only child, Jordan, was born. Jordan was the light of Gloria's life, and when Moffat retired in 1992, Gloria and Moffat relocated to Columbus, Ohio, to be near their only daughter and grandson. In 1998, Moffat sadly passed away and Michael Mahaffey died unexpectedly in 1999. Gloria had the great joy of helping Jordan grow up as his adored grandmother, whom he called "Dearma," and of seeing Jordan granted both undergraduate and graduate degrees at her alma mater, Duke University. Gloria was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother who was granted a long and happy life. Her service and burial are private. At Gloria's request, memorial contributions may be made to: Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Duke University, Durham, N.C., 27708. Online contributions can be directed to www.gifts.duke.edu/gardens. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Northwest Chapel
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019