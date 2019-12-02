The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church
1600 N. Hague Ave.
View Map
Resources
1933 - 2019
Gloria Strayer Obituary
Strayer, Gloria
1933 - 2019
Gloria J. Strayer, age 86, passed away December 1, 2019 at Columbus West Park. She was a member of St. Margaret of Cortona for over 30 years. Retired from Big Bear and Harts. Preceded in death by husband Charles Strayer, parents Emilio and Mary Piccotti, sister Josephine Scarbinskiy. Survived by children, Charles Strayer Jr., Steve Strayer, Mary Jo (Robert Salyers) Strayer; grandchildren, Barry Strayer, Kayla Strayer, Corey Strayer, Michael Strayer and Krystal Thomas. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday, 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass, 10 AM Friday at St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church, 1600 N. Hague Ave. Fr. Jeffrey Rimelspach Celebrant. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Prayer Service 6 PM Thursday.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019
