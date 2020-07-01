Gloria Sue Chamblin-Thomas
Gloria Sue Chamblin-Thomas, 61, of Sunbury, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born in Whitehall, Ohio on September 9, 1958 to Jack and Jean Chamblin. She is preceded in death by her father Jack William Chamblin Jr. Surviving family includes husband of 18 years, James O. Thomas; mother, Jean Chamblin; aunt, Karen Deweese; 10 nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving extended family and friends. Sue attended St. Andrews Anglican Church. She was very active in the United Methodist Women Society. She was a past president, choir member and valued member of the Bethany Circle and active missionary with the Church of the Messiah of Westerville. Sue was a one of the first recipients of he "Hometown Hero's" named by the United Way Spring 2020 in Delaware, OH. She was admired for not knowing how to say the word "no", although things were difficult she was always willing to help anyone in need. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Common Ground Free Store in Delaware, OH or through St. Andrews Anglican Church in Lewis Center, OH. Family will hold private graveside service at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. www.newcomercolumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
