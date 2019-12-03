|
|
Van Dixon, Gloria
1924 - 2019
Gloria May Van Dixon (nee Bond), age 95, of Westerville, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019, at home. Gloria was born October 27, 1924 in Chardon,OH. to the late Floyd D. Bond and Margaret Leidenforst. Gloria was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Central College Presbyterian Church in Westerville. Gloria loved to travel and she began by going to Japan after WWII to work. She attended California State University, Chico and The Ohio State University graduating with an BA and MA in Social Work. She had a fulfilling career as a social worker and therapist. Gloria was preceded by her brothers Clyde D. Bond of Salisbury, NC and Jack Bond of Reading, PA and her daughter Colleen Cooper of Westerville. She is survived by her daughters, Karen (David) Green and Nancy Williamson, both of Columbus; and sons, Gary (Kathy) Cooper of Pataskala and Wayne (Mary) Cooper of Tempe, AR; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends 10-11AM Friday, December 6, 2019 at Hill Funeral Home, Westerville. The service will follow at 11AM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019