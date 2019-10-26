Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Williams Obituary
Williams, Gloria
1932 - 2019
Gloria Olga Williams, 1932-2019. Our loving mother, died peacefully October 5 amidst family at home in Westerville. Born to Terrance and Olga Connor on 2/2/32 at 222 2nd St Webb City, MO, the family moved to Marion, OH, where she graduated from Harding High in 1950 and Ohio State in '54. Married to Dr. Ransome Williams for 56 years. Gloria, the happiest person we knew, was a creative, colorful, adventurous, loving spirit who always smiled. Gloria was a teacher, travel agent, fine china wholesaler, jewelry designer and world traveler. Surviving daughter, Laurel Dawson (Mike); son, Ransome Williams; granddaughter, Meredith Williams; grandsons, William and Jack Dawson; and sister, Lynn Schorr. Donations to the Westerville Library, 126 S State St, 43081 are appreciated. Thanks to all at Feridean Commons for the care they provided. Private family services pending.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.