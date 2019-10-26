|
Williams, Gloria
1932 - 2019
Gloria Olga Williams, 1932-2019. Our loving mother, died peacefully October 5 amidst family at home in Westerville. Born to Terrance and Olga Connor on 2/2/32 at 222 2nd St Webb City, MO, the family moved to Marion, OH, where she graduated from Harding High in 1950 and Ohio State in '54. Married to Dr. Ransome Williams for 56 years. Gloria, the happiest person we knew, was a creative, colorful, adventurous, loving spirit who always smiled. Gloria was a teacher, travel agent, fine china wholesaler, jewelry designer and world traveler. Surviving daughter, Laurel Dawson (Mike); son, Ransome Williams; granddaughter, Meredith Williams; grandsons, William and Jack Dawson; and sister, Lynn Schorr. Donations to the Westerville Library, 126 S State St, 43081 are appreciated. Thanks to all at Feridean Commons for the care they provided. Private family services pending.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019