Affinity Memorial Chapel
1166 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43206
614-427-1234
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Second Shiloh Baptist Church
1295 Faber Avenue
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Second Shiloh Baptist Church
1295 Faber Avenue
Gloria Williams-Gary


1941 - 2019
Gloria Williams-Gary Obituary
Williams-Gary, Gloria
1941 - 2019
Gloria J. Williams-Gary, age 78. Preceded in death by her parents James and Sarah Eugenia Silvers, sisters Betty S. Edmondson and Doris S. Wardlaw. Survived by loving husband, L.V. Gary; sons, Ulysses (Tracy) Williams, Jr., Vance (Juana) Williams; 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. 11a.m. Visitation followed by 12p.m. Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Second Shiloh Baptist Church, 1295 Faber Avenue. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz. Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019
