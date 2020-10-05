Witt, Gloria
Gloria Witt, age 89, passed away October 1, 2020. Retired Diplomatic Secretary. Preceded in death by son Billy R. Witt, grandson Billy J. Witt. Survived by daughter, Cynthia Rockwell; grandchildren, Amanda (John) Phillips, Matthew (Bernadette) Rockwell, Brandon (Julie) Witt, Jennifer (Chris) Witt, Jeremy (Kim) Witt; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Kaitlyn, Madelyn, JaJa, Kobe, Karter, Kyson, Kendal, Bailey, Bentley, and Brady; daughter-in-law, Terry Witt and granddaughter-in-law, Shannon Witt. Friends may call Friday from 11am-12noon at Holy Spirit Church, 4383 East Broad Street, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12noon. Private burial will be at a later date. Funeral Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
