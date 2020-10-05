1/
Gloria Witt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Witt, Gloria
Gloria Witt, age 89, passed away October 1, 2020. Retired Diplomatic Secretary. Preceded in death by son Billy R. Witt, grandson Billy J. Witt. Survived by daughter, Cynthia Rockwell; grandchildren, Amanda (John) Phillips, Matthew (Bernadette) Rockwell, Brandon (Julie) Witt, Jennifer (Chris) Witt, Jeremy (Kim) Witt; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Kaitlyn, Madelyn, JaJa, Kobe, Karter, Kyson, Kendal, Bailey, Bentley, and Brady; daughter-in-law, Terry Witt and granddaughter-in-law, Shannon Witt. Friends may call Friday from 11am-12noon at Holy Spirit Church, 4383 East Broad Street, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12noon. Private burial will be at a later date. Funeral Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved